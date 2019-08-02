Bazaar del Mundo’s Latin American Festival and Mata Ortiz Pottery Market

Latin American folk artists from Mexico, Guatemala, Peru, El Salvador and Ecuador and more will gather at Old Town’s iconic Bazaar del Mundo during the annual Latin American Festival and Mata Ortiz Pottery Market, Friday–Sunday, August 2-4. The event is one of the nation’s most extensive collections of genuine Latin American folk art, traditional embroidered clothing, handwoven textiles, unique collectibles, dazzling jewelry, handmade ceramic and clay pottery.

The free event will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Throughout the weekend, guests will enjoy a lively marketplace filled with colorful and elaborately decorated booths and a showcase of authentic handcrafted art, jewelry, vibrant Mexican clothing and more. Mata Ortiz pottery, based on a centuries-old art form renowned for its detailed process and hand-painted geometric and ancestral symbols, will highlight the event with skilled potters showcasing their wares.

Live demonstrations by artists will showcase traditional skills, such as woodcarving, painting and weaving. Guests will also be entertained by performances from a large group of Mexican Chinelos dancers and Latin American folk music band.

Delicious traditional Mexican Street Tacos and other authentic food will be on sale from neighboring Casa Guadalajara restaurant.