Bazaar del Mundo Spring Trunk Show

As spring gives way to summer, it’s time to brighten up your style! Diane Powers’ Bazaar del Mundo in Old Town is bringing together local and visiting artists for a spring trunk show on Thursday, May 9, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., full of this season’s most exciting fashions.

Shoppers are invited to explore vibrant collections of handcrafted jewelry, clothing, accessories and gifts as the artists describe their inspiration and techniques for creating their colorful wares.

Visiting artists include:

• Stefanie Wolf to “color your world” with the latest in her collection of exquisite glass jewelry

• Kim Yubeta with her original collection of vibrant “treasure” necklaces

• Mesmerize showcasing its exotic silky tops and dresses

• Dilemma with a collection of unique hand-painted art inspired clothing

Delicious refreshments will be served as guests browse the original pieces.

To join the festivities, visit the Bazaar del Mundo Shops at the north entrance to Old Town on the corner of Juan and Taylor. For more information visit www.bazaardelmundo.com or call 619-296-3161.