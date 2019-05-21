BBQ, Booze, & Boogie to Beat Cancer

Loading Dock 2400 Kettner Blvd. #110 2400 Kettner Blvd. #110, San Diego, California 92101

Please join us at one of Little Italy's hottest spots The Loading Dock! $75 includes 2 drink tickets and delicious BBQ from San Diego Super Chef, Ivan Munoz of Moonshine Flats The Deck at Moonshine Flats, Live Music from SD's best cover band Disappointing Joseph, Spirit Tastings with a Master Distiller, Beer & Wine,

all to raise money to find a cure for cancer, benefitting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society San Diego/Hawaii Chapter - Get your tickets now - https://pages.mwoy.org/sd/sd19/BoozeBoogieBBQ

Loading Dock 2400 Kettner Blvd. #110 2400 Kettner Blvd. #110, San Diego, California 92101
Little Italy
858-309-2203
