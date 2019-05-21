BBQ, Booze, & Boogie to Beat Cancer

Please join us at one of Little Italy's hottest spots The Loading Dock! $75 includes 2 drink tickets and delicious BBQ from San Diego Super Chef, Ivan Munoz of Moonshine Flats The Deck at Moonshine Flats, Live Music from SD's best cover band Disappointing Joseph, Spirit Tastings with a Master Distiller, Beer & Wine,

all to raise money to find a cure for cancer, benefitting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society San Diego/Hawaii Chapter - Get your tickets now - https://pages.mwoy.org/sd/sd19/BoozeBoogieBBQ