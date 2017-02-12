Be Mine - Pet Adoption at Harmony Grove Village

It’s more than puppy love at Harmony Grove Village. If you’re ready to fall in love with your forever fur-friend, visit the community’s “Be Mine” Pet Adoption on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The San Diego Humane Society will be on site helping cuddly creatures find homes. Pet adoptions and love-themed festivities will take place at 4th of July Park in Harmony Grove Village located at 2815 Starry Night Drive in Escondido. For more information and to RSVP to the free event, please visit Facebook.com/HarmonyGroveVillage.