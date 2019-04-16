BEAST FEAST | Buffalo

A San Diego restaurant leading the charge on zero-waste and sustainability efforts, CUCINA urbana in Banker’s Hill has announced the 2019 dates for their whole-animal "Beast Feast" dinner series. These quarterly dinners educate up to 20 guests on taking a different approach to sustainability by avoiding waste and utilizing the entire animal. Helmed by Executive Sous Chef, Frankie Becerra, this year’s lineup is set to be the most innovative and savory series yet. The headliner theme for the second of these quarterly experiences is BUFFALO on Tuesday April 16.

The following Beast Feasts of 2019 reveal equally appetizing themes—TUNA on July 16th, followed by a playful DUCK, DUCK, GOOSE scheduled for October 15th.