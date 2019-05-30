Off Beat Music Festival
High Tech High 2230 Truxton Road, San Diego, California 92106
One of the Freshman teams at High Tech High School will be hosting an event called the Off Beat Music Festival. It is completely student organized and student-run.
The entire class, as well as other student bands, will be playing at the festival. It is a way to give back to the community because all our profits will be donated to the San Diego Music Foundation, which is an organization to bring music back into schools.
