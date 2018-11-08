Join Diversionary Theatre in the 10th Anniversary Production and San Diego premiere of This Beautiful City! This wonderful musical is showing from Thursday, November 8th to Sunday, December 9th.

Created from actual interviews with citizens of Colorado Springs, the capital of the Evangelical movement, this timely musical explores faith, and the organized resistance against Gay rights. Traversing a scandal that rocked the core of the religious right, This Beautiful City illuminates a cross section of a community poised at the volatile intersection of church and state. Diversionary’s rare revival of this authentic, often humorous exposé of a nation divided honors the late Michael Friedman’s (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) extraordinary contributions to American theatre.

For more information, like start times and show time dates, please go to diversionary.org or call 619.220.0097.

