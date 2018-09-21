Becky Robbins Reception and Artist Talk

Lux Art Institute 1550 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas, California 92024

Please join us for Becky Robbins' Reception & Artist Talk on September 21st. Experience a unique opportunity, as Featured Local Artist Becky Robbins leads an engaging discussion about both her work and artistic process.

-6pm to 7:00pm- Art Lounge

Live music, wheel throwing demonstration, drinks, hors d'oeuvres & light refreshments.

-7:00pm to 8pm- Artist Talk

Listen and engage with Becky during her Artist Talk.

