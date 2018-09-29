Becoming Art Exhibit/Artist Salon Talk

to Google Calendar - Becoming Art Exhibit/Artist Salon Talk - 2018-09-29 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Becoming Art Exhibit/Artist Salon Talk - 2018-09-29 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Becoming Art Exhibit/Artist Salon Talk - 2018-09-29 18:30:00 iCalendar - Becoming Art Exhibit/Artist Salon Talk - 2018-09-29 18:30:00

Oceanside Museum of Art 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside, California 92054

Local artist Kelly Mellos will be exhibiting 47 original oil paintings created as illustrations for her book, Becoming. Event ticket includes art exhibit, Artist Salon Talk, food/beverages, free parking and private access to entire museum. A portion of the ticket price will go to the museum's art education programs for children. More information and event registration: https://kellymellos.com/link/event

Info
Oceanside Museum of Art 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside, California 92054 View Map
Art
Oceanside
760.802.1167
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Becoming Art Exhibit/Artist Salon Talk - 2018-09-29 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Becoming Art Exhibit/Artist Salon Talk - 2018-09-29 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Becoming Art Exhibit/Artist Salon Talk - 2018-09-29 18:30:00 iCalendar - Becoming Art Exhibit/Artist Salon Talk - 2018-09-29 18:30:00