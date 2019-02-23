Beer & Ballet
Observatory North Park 2891 University Avenue, North Park, San Diego, California 92104
Get your brew on and experience the next wave of San Diego dance visionaries at
California Ballet’s annual fundraiser Beer & Ballet.
It is your chance to get a first look at new, compelling world-premiere choreography
by Artistic Director Jared Nelson and California Ballet artists, as they create bold,
electrifying, imaginative entertainment.
Feed your spirit and quench your thirst as you mix and mingle with the dancers in the
intimate setting of the Observatory Theatre. First drink is on us! Enjoy appetizers,
free parking, exclusive silent auction opportunities, and more.