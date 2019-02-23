Get your brew on and experience the next wave of San Diego dance visionaries at

California Ballet’s annual fundraiser Beer & Ballet.

It is your chance to get a first look at new, compelling world-premiere choreography

by Artistic Director Jared Nelson and California Ballet artists, as they create bold,

electrifying, imaginative entertainment.

Feed your spirit and quench your thirst as you mix and mingle with the dancers in the

intimate setting of the Observatory Theatre. First drink is on us! Enjoy appetizers,

free parking, exclusive silent auction opportunities, and more.