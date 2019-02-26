Beer Choir at South Park Brewing

We're back again at a new spot for us, South Park Brewing! Come eat, drink and sing with us! As we're a sing-along style group (not so much a formal "choir"), there's no talent, experience or tryouts required... just show up and have some fun!

$12 gets you a beer, beer "hymnal" and a little thank-you compensation to our awesome musicians. Tickets this time sold at the door (not online).

You can get the latest updates on our Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/430984880774425

About Beer Choir San Diego: The San Diego chapter of Beer Choir is an informal sing-along style group of all (or no) singing skill levels who meet to drink beer and make music while supporting San Diego's vibrant craft beer community. We're one of 30+ chapters across the country... and growing!