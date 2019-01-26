Well, its no secret that we live in one of the best cities for beer in the U.S. Grab a buddy and join us for San Diego's first ever Beer Geek Tour. This isn't your average brewery tour... Our tours explore all the different aspects of the brewing process!

Take a behind-the-scenes tour of a local yeast manufacturer, White Labs. After your tour, you'll enjoy a vertical beer flight brewed with different yeast strains!

Enjoy a thoughtfully crafted lunch at Brothers Provisions where you'll have the opportunity to shop around their artisan marketplace and bottle shop!

End the day drinking a beer as you learn about the brewing process while touring one of San Diego's most prominent breweries, Societe Brewing Company. After our tour you'll enjoy a guided tasting of 4 of Societe's beers pairing with 4 locally made artisan bites.

So kick back, relax, and leave the driving to us. Enjoy experiencing San Diego's continuously booming beer scene through the folks who do it best. Your biggest decision of the day is what beer you're drinkin'!

The Deets:

Advance purchase required.

Dress comfy! Wear closed toe tennis shoes, bring your camera and a reusable water bottle!

Tour price includes behind-the-scenes tours, VIP tastings, lunch, beer & artisan food pairing, transportation.

Gratuities not included, but greatly appreciated-- please consider tipping your guide.

Please contact us to schedule additional transportation coordination.

Please notify us in advance of any allergies or dietary requests

This event is 21 and up.

Contact us with questions!

(619) 289-9802

hello@epicureansandiego.com