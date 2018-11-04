The Beer Jesus From America Limited Advanced Sneak Preview Screening

BERLIN COMES TO ESCONDIDO.

In honor of San Diego Beer Week, the very first public sneak preview advanced screening of the upcoming documentary film “The Beer Jesus From America” will be shown in a special event in the stunning main theater at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

The film follows the often tumultuous journey of an American craft brewery building a brewery in Germany. Join Stone Brewing co-founder Greg Koch and documentary filmmaker Matt Sweetwood for the showing as well as a Q&A session following the film.

4pm - Doors open & Beer Tasting begins

5pm - Film begins

EACH TICKET INCLUDES:

One complimentary 3oz pour of a rare Stone Berlin Groundbreaking Collaborations beer at the theater (21+)

$10 credit towards food & beverage at the Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens - Escondido, any time on Nov 4, 5 or 6. Reservations for November 4 are encouraged. Special German-inspired menu items will be available.

Mix & Mingle session at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Escondido following the screening

EXPENSIVE, SPECIAL AND RARE STONE BERLIN GROUNDBREAKING COLLABORATION BEERS AVAILABLE FOR COMPLIMENTARY 3OZ POUR

Drew Curtis / Wil Wheaton / Greg Koch “Züper Magik w00tstout”

The Lost Abbey / Stone “Sticks N’ Stones”

The Bruery / Stone “Fahrt Die Ziege”

Dogfish Head / Victory / Stone “Royale Imperial Saison du BUFF”

Brewdog / Stone “Super Bashah”

Bodebrown / Stone “Virando Brasiliero Con Madeira Vermelha”

ADDITIONAL BEER FOR PURCHASE

Stone IPA

Stone Tropic of Thunder Lager

Stone White Geist Berliner Weisse (brewed in Berlin)

We’re proud to be the first American craft brewery to build, own and operate our own brewery in Europe, and we’re equally proud to have originated right here in San Diego County. This film stands as not just a glimpse into the trials, challenges, roadblocks…and occasional triumphs…but the story of following your heart and challenging convention.

SDSU Film School graduate filmmaker Matt Sweetwood is flying in specifically for the event and is thrilled to be able to share it with the people of San Diego.