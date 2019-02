Price Range: $20-$100

Dates:

03/09/19 8pm-10pm

03/10/19 2pm-4pm

Info & Tickets: https://www.sandiegosymphony.org/performances/beethoven-piano-concerto-no-2/

About:

Aspen Music Festival Director and Atlanta Symphony Music Director Robert Spano conducts this concert featuring a debut by acclaimed Mexican-born pianist Jorge Federico Osorio performing one of Ludwig van Beethoven’s earliest breakthrough works. Also on the program is a rare performance of Ralph Vaughan Williams’ evocative A London Symphony.

CHRISTOPHER THEOFANIDIS: Dreamtime Ancestors

BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major, Op. 19

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS: Symphony No. 2 in G Major: A London Symphony