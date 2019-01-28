To Begin With

A reading of a new play.

In 1843 a financially destitute and emotionally frustrated Charles Dickens has achieved success – but barely. Sales are down, his publishers have lost faith, and his personal life is unraveling. A sudden spark ignites his imagination to spin a story that will – literally – change the world.

Cast includes: Brian Mackey, Caitie Grady, Francis Gercke, Ron Choularton, Jonathan Sachs, Grace Howard, and Catalina Zelles.

Tickets available through phone reservations or in person at the door. Call (619) 437 - 6000