Beginning Guitar Class - Level Three

Trying to learn guitar on your own can be a frustrating experience. Too many students come in for lessons after developing months or years of bad habits that have to be unlearned and then re-learned correctly.

This three series course (Beginning Guitar Levels 1- 3) hosted by Mid-City Community Music will walk you through everything you need to know to build good habits from the start. You'll get practice playing simple chord progressions over and over until you can transition smoothly and then starting jamming with your favorite music. If you have some skill already, but want to improve, contact us to discuss your level and which class best would fit you.

More info here: https://www.sdcommunitymusic.org/classes

Use coupon code: CB2019 to save 30% on the $175 Tuition for this ten week course.