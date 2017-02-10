Behind Closed Doors

Mesheeka 2113 Logan Avenue, San Diego, California 92113

Fetish can be defined as "a form of sexual desire in which gratification is linked to an abnormal degree to a particular object, item of clothing, part of the body, etc." Behind Closed Doors Fetish Art Exhibition will showcase what happens when desire meets paint & canvas. MESHEEKA will be encouraging guests to donate $2 upon entry to this ADULTS ONLY EVENT. 2113 Logan Ave San Diego Ca 92113

Info

Mesheeka 2113 Logan Avenue, San Diego, California 92113 View Map

San Diego

619-731-2641

