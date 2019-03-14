Behind the Scenes with Art Streiber and Michele Romero

APA | San Diego presents 'Behind the Scenes with Photographer Art Streiber and special guest, Entertainment Weekly Photo Editor Michele Romero.’ The two will share their creative working process that helps them achieve dynamic images, discuss their past decade of collaboration and take attendees behind the scenes on a few of their recent shoots from concept, production, to execution.

Michele Romero has been with Entertainment Weekly since the first issue launched in 1990 and has contributed to more than 1500 issues to date. Art Streiber shot his first assignment for the magazine in 1996 and has since photographed over 30 covers for the magazine.