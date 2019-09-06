Mt. Carmel High School’s award-winning Choir and Drama programs join creative forces once more to present BELLA NOTTE: An Evening Under the Stars on Friday, September 6 at 7PM on the Outdoor Stage at Mt. Carmel High School, 9550 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego, CA 92129. This second annual gala event features music, comedy and the festive ambiance of an al fresco Italian trattoria. $30/pp VIP tickets include a three-course plated Italian dinner and premium table seating at the front of the stage (VIP seating is limited and sold out last year). $10/pp tickets for picnic seating on the lawn (bring your own refreshments and low-profile chairs or blankets) are available in advance or at the door. All proceeds will benefit MCHS Performing Arts. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://mtcarmelchoir.com