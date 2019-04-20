Bella Sitia Grand Opening Sam the Cooking Guy

Baldwin & Sons welcomes you to the Grand Opening of Bella Sitia, the new unparalleled luxury home community located within San Diego County’s best-selling Otay Ranch by Baldwin & Sons. Built by Pacific Coast Communities, Bella Sitia’s stunning single-family homes offer elegance and spacious floor plans unlike any home currently available within Otay Ranch. These homes evoke fine Southern California living, showcasing abundant natural light, indoor/outdoor spaces for relaxation and entertaining, and the finest in features, materials and finishes.

The Grand Opening event invites the public on tours through the luxurious new home models, kicking off the community opening with Easter-themed games and fun for the whole family. San Diego’s own Sam Zien, the Emmy-winning cooking show host known as Sam the Cooking Guy, will demonstrate some of his most popular dishes and sign books.

Sam the Cooking Guy is the author of three popular cookbooks including Just a Bunch of Recipes (2008), Awesome Recipes and Kitchen Shortcuts (2010), and Just Grill This! (2011). He has appeared locally in San Diego on Fox 6, County Television Network (CTN), and nationally on the Discovery Health Channel and The Today Show. He currently hosts the Sam the Cooking Guy channel on YouTube. He is also known for his popular San Diego restaurant in Little Italy, Not Not Tacos, that features non-traditional tacos such as Korean Short Rib, Pulled Pork with Macaroni and Cheese, Seared Salmon, and Meatloaf.