Join Roy’s Restaurant for a special Belle Glos wine dinner with pairings hand-selected by storied Winemaker Joseph Wagner. Start with Maine Lobster Dim Sum + Elouan Rose, followed by Ahi Tataki + Böen Pinot Noir, Georges Bank Sea Scallops + Belle Glos Pinor Noir, USDA Prime New York Strip Steak + Napa Valley Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon, and finally a chocolate peanut butter mousse ends the meal. Through five inventive courses, guests are invited to enjoy a rich, sophisticated menu expertly paired to highlight the intricacies of each dish and unique characteristics of each wine.

To learn more and make a reservation: https://www.roysrestaurant.com/landing-pages/belleglos/