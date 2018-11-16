Belmont Park’s Fall Fest
Belmont Park Mission Blvd. & W. Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, California 92109
In NOVEMBER, as Halloween fades away, Fall Fest continues with fall fun for all ages. As part of the season of giving, Belmont Park has partnered with the San Diego Food Bank by offering a FREE RIDE with a donation of 5 canned food items. There will also be fun activities like pie eating contests 18+ Saturdays at 5:30pm and free entertainment throughout the month.
Info
Belmont Park Mission Blvd. & W. Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, California 92109 View Map
Special Events