The punctuation-free San Diego super-group Berkley Hart Selis Twang does not include "Sweet Harmony" in its repertoire. But the title of that classic 1973 song by Smokey Robinson captures the essence of the group. "Definitely," said Eve Selis. "It's so much fun to sing in harmony with people that you respect as musicians and as songwriters. And, then, finding different (vocal) parts and doing different takes on things, and discovering it as a group. It's really, really fun." Just how much fun is readily apparent on "BHST, the enchanting debut album by Selis and singer-guitarists Jeff Berkley, Calman Hart and Marc "Twang" Intravaia. Selis and Intravaia are longtime musical partners in her band, which was launched here in 1991. Berkley (who doubles on percussion) and Hart have worked together as a duo for several decades. All four are past San Diego Music Awards-winners. Together, these longtime pals make earthy music that draws equally from folk, country and rock. Their 13-song album showcases their luminous vocal blend and crisp songwriting. The results are uniformly impressive. "You get in sort of a comfort zone in your own group, where you know your place and know the parameters of everything," Berkley noted. "But when you get in a group that's a little bigger.. it makes for a whole new way of performing for all four of us."