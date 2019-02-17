Berry Good Food Academy Presents: Fermentation & Pickling 101

Learn the basics about fermentation, pickling, gut-healthy tonics, and minimizing food waste with the Culinary Gardener, Ellyse Briand.

Curious about pickling and fermenting your foods? Learn why it's a great skill to practice and how it can transform your food into long lasting, gut-healthy, beautiful ingredients.

We will focus on what it means to ferment vs. pickle, talk about why beneficial bacteria is good for your gut and show how you can use local, in-season produce to create all sorts of wonderful pickles, ferments, tonics and preserves.

We will also highlight how using these techniques can curb food waste and, in some cases, show how to use all parts of a plant. There will be samples of in-season pickles and ferments, other cultured foods and beverages, as well as a vinegar tasting. We will have resources and books to share as well as what vessels and equipment we enjoy using.

The Berry Good Food Academy, the culinary education arm of the Berry Good Food Foundation, hosts hands-on cooking classes every third Sunday of the month from February through October at the state-of-the-art Studio Kitchen by Specialty Produce in San Diego.

Taught by a variety of community chefs and food artisans, the experience brings us close to the source for local and sustainable products, strengthens the community through shared experiences, and encourages us to look for relationships instead of labels.