Berry Good Food Academy Presents: Mindful Mushrooms & Olivewood Gardens

to Google Calendar - Berry Good Food Academy Presents: Mindful Mushrooms & Olivewood Gardens - 2019-05-19 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Berry Good Food Academy Presents: Mindful Mushrooms & Olivewood Gardens - 2019-05-19 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Berry Good Food Academy Presents: Mindful Mushrooms & Olivewood Gardens - 2019-05-19 11:00:00 iCalendar - Berry Good Food Academy Presents: Mindful Mushrooms & Olivewood Gardens - 2019-05-19 11:00:00

Specialty Produce Warehouse 1929 Hancock St., San Diego, California 92110

The Berry Good Food Academy, the culinary education arm of the Berry Good Food Foundation, hosts hands-on cooking classes every third Sunday of the month at the state-of-the-art Studio Kitchen by Specialty Produce in San Diego. On Sunday May 19th discover delicious locally cultivated fungi from Mindful Mushrooms and cook with our inspiring community partners from Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center.

Info

Specialty Produce Warehouse 1929 Hancock St., San Diego, California 92110 View Map
Mission Hills
to Google Calendar - Berry Good Food Academy Presents: Mindful Mushrooms & Olivewood Gardens - 2019-05-19 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Berry Good Food Academy Presents: Mindful Mushrooms & Olivewood Gardens - 2019-05-19 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Berry Good Food Academy Presents: Mindful Mushrooms & Olivewood Gardens - 2019-05-19 11:00:00 iCalendar - Berry Good Food Academy Presents: Mindful Mushrooms & Olivewood Gardens - 2019-05-19 11:00:00