Berry Good Food Academy Presents: Savoring Early Summer

The Berry Good Food Academy, the culinary education arm of the Berry Good Food Foundation, hosts hands-on cooking classes every third Sunday of the month at the state-of-the-art Studio Kitchen by Specialty Produce in San Diego. On Sunday May 19th learn about pickling and preserving the ingredients of early summer with Chef Spencer Dahlman of San Diego’s Garden Kitchen.

Chef Dahlman will show attendees how to prepare a sweet and savory tomato jam, a nasturtium jelly, and vinegar-based vegetable pickles, with leftovers for guests to take home and share with friends and family.