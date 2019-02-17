Berry Good Food Academy Presents: All Things Chicken & Eggs

Chef Joe Magnanelli will take you through a variety of culinary preparations using farm-fresh chicken and eggs from Gone Straw Farms, starting with how to choose the right ones when you're shopping.

Where do the birds come from and what do they eat?

Next you will learn how to break down the bird and utilize it for stock and other seasonal recipes.

Eggs will also be prepared in a variety of ways.

There should be plenty of delicious samples throughout the class!

*****************************************************************************

The Berry Good Food Academy, the culinary education arm of the Berry Good Food Foundation, hosts hands-on cooking classes every third Sunday of the month from February through October at the state-of-the-art Studio Kitchen by Specialty Produce in San Diego.

Taught by a variety of community chefs and food artisans, the experience brings us close to the source for local and sustainable products, strengthens the community through shared experiences, and encourages us to look for relationships instead of labels.