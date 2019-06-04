BEST OF THE BARD; Scenes and Speeches From Shakespeare

"Speak the speech, I pray you, as I pronounced it to

you, trippingly on the tongue."

OK gang (San Diego Shakespeare Society), Here's a chance to tackle some of most "OMG" - surprising and effective moments in the history of the theater. Director Kim Keeline has chosen some of the famous scenes that actors have used to build their technique and reputations. You can use these scenes to rehearse audition pieces or to try something new you may have always wanted to do. There is a line from the bard that I think applies here;

"Was the hope drunk / Wherein you dress’d yourself?” (Lady Macbeth)

Here are some of the scheduled scenes.

Macbeth and Lady Macbeth on the night of the murder

Beatrice and Benedick when she asks him to kill his friend

Richard III trying to seduce Anne

Henry V and his French bride

Hal and Falstaff when they practice confronting Hal's father, the King.

And more.

Kim will bring enough scripts for the roles in the scenes. We can do the same scenes with different actors. All roles are gender neutral.

If you have a particular speech or scene you'd like to do please bring a few extra copies.

Don't waste this chance that you have been given. "Our doubts are traitors and make us lose the good we often might win by fearing to attempt." (Measure for Measure, Act 1 scene 4)

See you here.