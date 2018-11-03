Join Best Buddies San Diego Region for our biggest event of the year! Bring your family, friends, co-workers and everyone else you know for an unforgettable day of inclusion on Mission Bay for the 2018 Best Buddies Friendship Walk.

Walk or run around sunny San Diego! After the walk, celebrate your fundraising efforts with a family fun festival on the mall. Enjoy free food, activities, and spending time with fellow Best Buddies supporters.

At the walk, you will see the Best Buddies mission at work. Student buddy pairs and community members will come together to celebrate friendship and inclusion. Come witness firsthand how Best Buddies changes lives!

Don't miss out on this opportunity to make a difference. Register your team (or join an existing one) for free at www.bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/sandiego and start raising money today! T-shirts are limited, so raise at least $50 ASAP to guarantee your event swag.

We have some exciting news!! Caley and Steven from AE's award-winning show "Born this Way" will be cohosting the Friendship Walk! You won't want to miss this memorable event of inclusion and fun for all. We hope to see you there!