Best Coast Beer Fest is returning to San Diego’s scenic Embarcadero Marina Park South on March 9th, and will feature over 75 of San Diego’s home-grown craft breweries, plus food trucks and local entertainment for the city’s beer-lovers and foodies to enjoy. Taking place from noon – 4 p.m., the event will not only showcase San Diego’s rich craft beer scene, but will also raise money for Cuck Fancer, an organization dedicated to raising awareness for young adult cancer, and helping survivors get back on their feet.

For ticketing information, please visit https://bestcoastbeerfest.com/.