Best of San Diego - Italian Celebration

Gianni Buonomo Vintners was just crowned Best of San Diego and you're invited to the celebration!

In true Italian tradition the food and wine will be amazing.

Chef Max and his team from Zafferano Catering guarantee an incredible three course Italian taste experience. Max, a native of Sicily, trained under two Michelin rated chefs in Parma, Italy. All guests receive an antipasto plate, a pasta plate and an entrée along with a glass of Gianni Buonomo wine.

On display will be the 2014 Gianni Buonomo Sangiovese. This Super Tuscan-style blend of 90% Sangiovese and 10% Petit Verdot was aged for 2 years in French oak barrels and then bottle aged for 2 years. It is the ultimate complement to fine Italian cuisine.

Gianni will also be featuring his Maestrale. It’s a Bordeaux-style blend and winner of a Gold Medal and a 94 point rating at the 2018 New York International Wine Competition.

Saturday, September 15, 2018

6:30 pm to 9:00 pm

4836 Newport Ave, Ocean Beach, 92107