Bey vs. Jay: Clash of the Carters Brunch

We're getting crazy in love to celebrate the anniversary of the royal family of music!

If you like it, then you should join us for bottomless mimosas, Gaslamp's favorite brunch eats and the best hits from Bey, Jay and their collabs.

Plus, a special themed cocktail list featuring drinks like "All I need in this life of gin," "We be all night," "Dragon breathing fire" and more.

This is NOT a ticketed event, but reservations will fill up fast, so book yours early! Call us at (619) 233-7327 or visit searsucker.com/san-diego-reservations

**Our standard brunch food menu will be served. Bottomless mimosas are poured 'til 2pm. Please be courteous to your servers and limit the number of payments and check splits ....Thank you, thank you, you're far too kind.

Info

Searsucker 611 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Food & Drink, Music
Gaslamp
6192337327
