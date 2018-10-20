Beyond Bridge Benefit Festival

Beyond Bridge is a musical celebration to benefit the Pioneer Day School of Ocean Beach with 30% of net proceeds going to The Bridge School, in tribute to, in respect of, and as thanks for the 30 years of music, love, and beauty it gave to all of us.

An epic day, an epic LINEUP: Particle Kid, Brothers Gow, Trouble in the Wind, Joe Marcinek with GrooveSession, Keith Haman, Hair of the Dog, Tim GuitarMan and Friends, The Jefferson Jay Band, The Tenants, Jenna Cotton, Susan Addams, UnKannie, Allright, and Zebulon Bowles (Hot Buttered Rum).

Yoga powered by: ReUnify Yoga with Nikki Rae Bose

Music: 12:30pm - 12:00am

Golf*: 10:00am & 12:00pm

Yoga: 10:00am -12:00pm

Kidz Zone: 10:00am -12:00pm

*sign up for golf tournament by 9/20 at www.beyondbridge.org/golf

+for sponsorship opportunities or to say aloha:

info@beyondbridge.org