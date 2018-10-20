Beyond Bridge is a unique event, modeled after The Bridge School Benefit by Neil and Pegi Young. It will be a day of positive vibes with morning yoga sessions, a celebrity golf tournament, a Kids Zone with interactive music, art, and circus activities and exceptional live music from local and touring artists.

30% of funds will be donated to The Bridge School for 30 years of music, love and beauty. The remainder sponsors the Pioneer Programs of Ocean Beach, to support the growth of music therapy programs within the school as well as the growth of the Pioneer Foundation which creates micro-entrepreneurial vocational opportunities for adults with ASD to provide authentic adult experiences that are meaningful and sustainable.