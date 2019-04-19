Beyond Prison Walls

Join Playwrights Project for a workshop production of new plays written by incarcerated playwrights who took part in their Out of the Yard program at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, Centinela State Prison, Community Transition Center, and Male Community Reentry Program. New plays illuminate the Prison pipeline and offer insights on responsibility, hope, transformation, and love.

-Thursday, April 18 at 7:00pm

-Friday, April 19 at 7:00pm

-Saturday, April 20 at 2:00 pm

-Saturday, April 20 at 7:00 pm

Performed by SDSU Theatre Students in SDSU’s Experimental Theatre.

Each performance will be followed by a talk back with a panel of experts. Recommended for ages 14+; this event is free and open to the public, however reservations are required.

Reserve your tickets at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4189151