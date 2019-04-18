Beyond Prison Walls

to Google Calendar - Beyond Prison Walls - 2019-04-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beyond Prison Walls - 2019-04-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beyond Prison Walls - 2019-04-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Beyond Prison Walls - 2019-04-18 19:00:00

SDSU Experimental Theatre 5500 Campanile Drive , San Diego, California 92182

Join Playwrights Project for a workshop production of new plays written by incarcerated playwrights who took part in their Out of the Yard program at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, Centinela State Prison, Community Transition Center, and Male Community Reentry Program. New plays illuminate the Prison pipeline and offer insights on responsibility, hope, transformation, and love.

-Thursday, April 18 at 7:00pm

-Friday, April 19 at 7:00pm

-Saturday, April 20 at 2:00 pm

-Saturday, April 20 at 7:00 pm

Performed by SDSU Theatre Students in SDSU’s Experimental Theatre.

Each performance will be followed by a talk back with a panel of experts. Recommended for ages 14+; this event is free and open to the public, however reservations are required.

Reserve your tickets at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4189151

Info

SDSU Experimental Theatre 5500 Campanile Drive , San Diego, California 92182 View Map
Theater
College Area, San Diego
858-384-2970
to Google Calendar - Beyond Prison Walls - 2019-04-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beyond Prison Walls - 2019-04-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beyond Prison Walls - 2019-04-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Beyond Prison Walls - 2019-04-18 19:00:00