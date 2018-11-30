Swing into your holiday at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts with Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s “Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party!” Break out the zoot suits and swing dance dresses, and take a step back in time to the ‘40s and ‘50s with a high energy take on the holidays! 2018 marks Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's 25th anniversary. With 11 albums and over 2,800 live shows, they show no signs of slowing down.