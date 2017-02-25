Big Easy Bites & Booze Tour

Don’t want to wait until Fat Tuesday to get your Mardi Gras festivities started? We have you covered! This tasting event with a NOLA (New Orleans, Louisiana) twist is our newest Mardi Gras offering for 2017. The Big Easy Booze & Bites Tour is set to take you on a tantalizing tour of delicious Mardi Gras inspired bites and sinful sips throughout Downtown San Diego. Indulge in the offerings from 20 hotspots all while collecting BEADS, BEADS, and more BEADS just in time to deck yourself out for Fat Tuesday. Collect 10 beads and head over to check-in to receive your exclusive VIP beads which will grant you access into the secret rooftop after party. Tickets for this delicious self guided stroll start at just $25!