The Big Fake Wedding San Diego

Complete with dinner and drinks, an emotional vow-renewal ceremony and a dance-party reception, The Big Fake Wedding is a killer alternative to a bridal show. "Wedding guests" are brides- and grooms-to-be who get to truly experience local wedding vendors in action. So, bring your dancing shoes, your wedding party, and maybe a tissue or two.

Tickets are $25 and includes a swag bag, cocktail-style dinner, and a signature drink.