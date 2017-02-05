BIG GAME LI FOOTBALL SUNDAY

Bub\'s at the Ballpark 715 J St., San Diego, California 92101

SUPER BUB’S SUNDAY!

No better place to watch the BIG GAME than BUB’S!

We’ll be serving $5 Pints & $17 Pitchers of Shock Top and Goose Island IPA, $4.50 Pints & $16 Pitchers of Bud Light, $5 Jim Beam & Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and $6 Crown Apple Whiskey Shots. Enjoy these Game Day Specials, brunch and of course, the BIG GAME!

Doors open at 9AM on Sunday, February 5th!

Bub's at the Ballpark 715 J St., San Diego, California 92101

