BIG GAME LI FOOTBALL SUNDAY
Bub\'s at the Ballpark 715 J St., San Diego, California 92101
SUPER BUB’S SUNDAY!
No better place to watch the BIG GAME than BUB’S!
We’ll be serving $5 Pints & $17 Pitchers of Shock Top and Goose Island IPA, $4.50 Pints & $16 Pitchers of Bud Light, $5 Jim Beam & Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and $6 Crown Apple Whiskey Shots. Enjoy these Game Day Specials, brunch and of course, the BIG GAME!
Doors open at 9AM on Sunday, February 5th!
Info
Bub\'s at the Ballpark 715 J St., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Downtown