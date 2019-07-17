Big Gay Sing-A-Long: Moulin Rouge!

The Digital Gym Cinema NORTH PARK and the Big Gay Sing-A-Long San Diego are joining forces to bring classic movie musicals to the big-screen! Singing is encouraged during these fun-filled screenings so arrive ready to belt out some quintessential tunes!

Welcome to the Moulin Rouge! Starting Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor and directed by Baz Luhrmann. Witness a spectacle beyond anything you’ve ever witnessed or ever imagined.

A young Englishman, Christian (Ewan McGregor), becomes infatuated with Satine (Nicole Kidman), a singer at the Moulin Rouge in 1899 Paris. However, she has been promised by the manager to a Duke in return for funding his next production. As the young lovers meet in secret, Satine’s wedding day draws closer but she hides a fatal secret from both Christian and the Duke.

Year: 2001

Runtime: 130 minutes

Rating: PG-13

Director: Baz Luhrmann

Country: USA / Australia

Language: English

Showtimes:

Wednesday, July 17: 7:00, 9:40

Price: $12.00