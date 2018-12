The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America YAAANA presents Big Yiddish Chanukah Party!

Traditional and non-traditional Yiddish music

Yiddish comfort food and drinks

As YAAANA is growing & changing, so does the programing! Learn more about our 2019 programming at the event!

Location: La Jolla Palms Clubhouse, 3535 Lebon Dr, San Diego, CA 92122

When: Friday, December 7, 2018, 6 – 10 p.m.

Parking: limited street parking and garage parking for guests available. Carpooling encouraged.

This is a potluck, please bring a side dish or a dessert to share.

Please RSVP by e-mailing: yaaana.org@gmail.com or calling 619-719-1776

Meet new members of YAAANA mishpokhe!