Bike Maintenance & Beyond for Women+
Summer Cycles 915 Camino Del Mar Suite 150, San Diego, California 92014
This is a 3-day bike maintenance workshop, primarily for folks who identify as WTF.
WTF includes folks who identify as female, trans, intersex, queer, non-binary.
RSVP required: Sign up at www.viecycle.com/signup
WEDNESDAYS
February 6th 6:30pm-9:30pm
February 13th 6:30pm- 9:30pm
February 20th 6:30pm- 9:30pm
(Workshops are taught sequentially, you must be able to attend all 3 sessions.)
TUITION
$100 for all 3 classes
(Free or reduced tuition is available to anyone by request)
*Snacks and tools provided by Vie Cycle. Bring your bike if you have one!
You will learn:
-to identify all the parts of your bike by name
-how to troubleshoot problems and do a safety check
-how to remove wheels and change flat tires
-how to adjust and replace brake pads, replace cables
-how to replace chains and check for wear
-the inner workings of shifting systems
-how to replace and adjust stems
-how to fit your bike to your unique body
-about bike culture and rad bike gear
This workshop includes discussions, lessons, group activities and lots of hands-on practice. Together we build a safe space to learn and make mistakes. And bike maintenance is infinite, all questions are welcome!
