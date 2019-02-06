Bike Maintenance & Beyond for Women+

This is a 3-day bike maintenance workshop, primarily for folks who identify as WTF.

WTF includes folks who identify as female, trans, intersex, queer, non-binary.

​

RSVP required: Sign up at www.viecycle.com/signup

WEDNESDAYS

February 6th 6:30pm-9:30pm

February 13th 6:30pm- 9:30pm

February 20th 6:30pm- 9:30pm

(Workshops are taught sequentially, you must be able to attend all 3 sessions.)

TUITION

$100 for all 3 classes

(Free or reduced tuition is available to anyone by request)

*Snacks and tools provided by Vie Cycle. Bring your bike if you have one!​

​You will learn:

-​to identify all the parts of your bike by name

-how to troubleshoot problems and do a safety check

-how to remove wheels and change flat tires

-how to adjust and replace brake pads, replace cables

-how to replace chains and check for wear

-the inner workings of shifting systems

-how to replace and adjust stems

-how to fit your bike to your unique body

-about bike culture and rad bike gear

This workshop includes discussions, lessons, group activities and lots of hands-on practice. Together we build a safe space to learn and make mistakes. And bike maintenance is infinite, all questions are welcome!

RSVP at www.viecycle.com/signup