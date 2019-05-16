Bike to Work Day 2019

San Diego County San Diego, California

Get ready to GO by BIKE! Register for the 29th Annual SANDAG Bike to Work Day on Thursday, May 16, 2019 and join thousands of commuters throughout the San Diego region as we GO by BIKE.

When you register for Bike to Work Day, you can stop by one of 100 pit stops throughout San Diego County on Thursday, May 16 to pick up a FREE t-shirt, snacks, and encouragement. Pit stops will be open from 6 to 9 a.m. and locations will be listed on the Bike Month web page in mid-April.

GO by BIKE and see the difference it makes in your mood, health, and wallet! For more information on Bike to Work Day 2019, visit the Bike Month web page, call 511 and say “iCommute,” or email iCommute@sandag.org

