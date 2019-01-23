Bill Frisell at ArtPower at UC San Diego

Featuring: Petra Haden, Thoman Morgan, and Rudy Royston

Hailed as “the most innovative and influential guitarist of the past 25 years” (Wall Street Journal), Bill Frisell has seen collaborations with the likes of Elvis Costello, Bono, Paul Simon, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic over the course of his 35-year career. His Grammy-nominated album When You Wish Upon a Star features his arrangements and interpretations of music for film and television. The album is more than an homage to a set of iconic scores; Frisell draws upon the sentimentality of music heard on screen and how it shapes and informs our emotional relationships to what we see. The guitarist will be joined by bassist Thomas Morgan, drummer Rudy Royston, and singer Petra Haden in reimagining time-honored gems like “When You Wish Upon a Star” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” as well as music from television favorites, including The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Honeymooners.