Biocom Institute Festival of Science & Engineering: San Diego’s EXPO Day

Biocom Institute Festival of Science & Engineering, San Diego, presented by Illumina Foundation, is returning for its ninth consecutive year with the much anticipated EXPO Day on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at PETCO Park. The festival follows from March 5-12, 2017 at various locations throughout San Diego County. EXPO DAY is the official kick-off celebration of festival week and gives attendees a major glimpse of what’s to come at area businesses, schools, libraries and museums through Sunday, March 12, 2017.

EXPO DAY features interactive demonstrations, hands-on activities and dynamic speakers to engage kids, adults and families in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education. Last year, 24,000 children, parents and STEM enthusiasts attended EXPO Day.

A program of the Biocom Institute and presented by Illumina Foundation, the festival aims to encourage and engage kids in STEM, and to increase our region’s reputation of being a leader in the science industry. This festival, presented by Illumina Foundation, also helps continue to increase our region’s reputation of being a leader in the science industry. By hosting events and activities throughout the region, the festival demonstrates how science and engineering opportunities are in our own “backyard,” and are for science lovers of all ages.

For more information and up-to-date event details, visit www.lovestemsd.org.