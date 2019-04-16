Biotech basics for adults - Presented by the Salk Institute
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
Find out what goes on at the Salk Institute, what is happening in stem cell research, and learn the basics of DNA with an optional hands-on activity. This talk is adapted from instruction the Salk Institute gives to its own non-research employees.
Register at https://sandiego.librarymarket.com/biotech-basics-adults-presented-salk-institute
