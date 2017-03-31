The Birth of Corn: An evening with Salvador Torres
Mesheeka Art Gallery 2113 Logan Avenue, San Diego, California 92113
Art Exhibition “Birth of Corn” by world renowned muralist/artist Salvador Torres with musical performance and narrated slideshow of the renaissance of Chicano Park Aztlan & the history of Logan Heights/Barrio Logan.
All Ages Event
Free
Art
Barrio Logan, Logan Heights