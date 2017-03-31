The Birth of Corn: An evening with Salvador Torres

Mesheeka Art Gallery 2113 Logan Avenue, San Diego, California 92113

The Birth of Corn: An evening with Salvador Torres

Art Exhibition “Birth of Corn” by world renowned muralist/artist Salvador Torres with musical performance and narrated slideshow of the renaissance of Chicano Park Aztlan & the history of Logan Heights/Barrio Logan.

Mesheeka Art Gallery Friday March 31st 5pm-10pm

2113 Logan Ave San Diego Ca 92113

All Ages Event

Free

Mesheeka Art Gallery 2113 Logan Avenue, San Diego, California 92113

Art
Barrio Logan, Logan Heights

