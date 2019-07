Birth of San Diego Lowrider Culture with Alberto Pulido and Rigo Reyes

Join authors and filmmakers Alberto Pulido and Rigo Reyes for a lecture, book signing of San Diego Lowriders: A History of Cars and Cruising, the screening of Everything Comes from the Streets and a car display on Friday, August 2nd from 5:30 - 8:30 pm at the Bonita Museum and Cultural Center.

This programming is part of the exhibition Nuestra Frontera: Our South Bay Families at the Border by curator Barbara Zaragoza.

This event is free and family friendly!