Birthday Bash for the Bard

to Google Calendar - Birthday Bash for the Bard - 2017-04-23 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Birthday Bash for the Bard - 2017-04-23 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Birthday Bash for the Bard - 2017-04-23 14:00:00 iCalendar - Birthday Bash for the Bard - 2017-04-23 14:00:00

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037

Birthday Bash for the Bard will be a presentation of Shakespeare’s most famous monologues, sonnets, and insults! The San Diego Actors Theatre continues its annual tradition of honoring the words of Shakespeare on his birthday of April 23. Starring Rhys Green, Marcos Martinez, Alexis Park, Tom Block, and Patricia Elmore Costa.

Info

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037 View Map

Theater
La Jolla

Visit Event Website

760 715 0042

to Google Calendar - Birthday Bash for the Bard - 2017-04-23 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Birthday Bash for the Bard - 2017-04-23 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Birthday Bash for the Bard - 2017-04-23 14:00:00 iCalendar - Birthday Bash for the Bard - 2017-04-23 14:00:00