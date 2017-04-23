Birthday Bash for the Bard
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
Birthday Bash for the Bard will be a presentation of Shakespeare’s most famous monologues, sonnets, and insults! The San Diego Actors Theatre continues its annual tradition of honoring the words of Shakespeare on his birthday of April 23. Starring Rhys Green, Marcos Martinez, Alexis Park, Tom Block, and Patricia Elmore Costa.
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
